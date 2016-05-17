The First Trailer for the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ TV Remake Has Arrived

Behold! The first teaser for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Event,” FOX’s scene-for-scene TV “reimagining” of 1975 the cult classic, is here. Full disclosure, before you even hit the play button: If you’re a diehard fan of the original, you’re probably not going to like what you’re about to see.

The problem does not lie with Laverne Cox, who seems like she may very well do Tim Curry’s Dr. Frank-N-Furter some real justice, or even with former Nickelodeon mainstay Victoria Justice, who looks like a nice girl, or with the several other cast members I don’t think I’ve ever seen before in my life. It’s just that the whole vibe is so … off. It feels wrong—but that doesn’t mean it won’t be the perfect guilty-pleasure fodder as long as you don’t take it too seriously.

Because in all fairness, how could anyone ever accurately replicate the perverse, truly bizarre world that is “Rocky Horror”? (Not even going to acknowledge the project’s director, Kenny Ortega, also the man responsible for the “High School Musical” trilogy. The best thing he’s ever done is bringing Zac Efron to the people.)