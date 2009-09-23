Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its list of artist nominees to join the institution in 2010. According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “an act must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.” This means Britney Spears still has 15 more years till she is eligible for nomination.

The nominees this year however are:

ABBA

The Chantels

Jimmy Cliff

Genesis

The Hollies

KISS

LL Cool J

Darlene Love

Laura Nyro

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Stooges

Donna Summer

The induction ceremony is set for March 15, 2010 at the Waldorf Astoria.