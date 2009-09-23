Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its list of artist nominees to join the institution in 2010. According to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “an act must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.” This means Britney Spears still has 15 more years till she is eligible for nomination.
The nominees this year however are:
ABBA
The Chantels
Jimmy Cliff
Genesis
The Hollies
KISS
LL Cool J
Darlene Love
Laura Nyro
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Stooges
Donna Summer
The induction ceremony is set for March 15, 2010 at the Waldorf Astoria.