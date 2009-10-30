Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Concert Brings All-Star Line Up

Last night, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hosted part one of its two-part concert series for its 25th Anniversary at Madison Square Garden.

With performances by Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Crosby, Stills and Nash, the entire show was nearly six hours. Tomorrow’s show will feature U2, Aretha Franklin, and Metallica. The final show will be edited into an HBO special, set to air on November 29.

Below is the set list for the epic six hour concert that touched on an array of music genres and decades:

Jerry Lee Lewis :

“Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On”

Crosby, Stills and Nash:

“Woodstock”

“Marrakech Express”

“Almost Cut My Hair”

Bonnie Raitt with David Crosby and Graham Nash:

“Love Has No Pride”

Bonnie Raitt and Crosby, Stills and Nash:

“Midnight Rider”

Jackson Browne with Crosby, Stills and Nash:

“The Pretender”

James Taylor with David Crosby and Graham Nash:

“Mexico”

Crosby, Stills and Nash with James Taylor:

“Love the One You’re With”

Crosby, Stills and Nash:

“Rock and Roll Woman”

Crosby, Stills and Nash with Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne and James Taylor:

“Teach Your Children”

Paul Simon:

“Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes”

“Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard”

“You Can Call Me Al”

Dion DiMucci with Paul Simon:

“The Wanderer”

Paul Simon with David Crosby and Graham Nash:

“Here Comes the Sun”

Paul Simon:

“Late in the Evening”

Little Anthony and the Imperials:

“Two People in the World”

Simon and Garfunkel:

“The Sounds of Silence”

“Mrs. Robinson”/”Not Fade Away”

“The Boxer”

“Bridge Over Troubled Water”

“Cecilia”

Stevie Wonder:

“Blowin’ in the Wind”

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)”

“I Was Made To Love You”

“For Once in My Life”

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours”

“Boogie On Reggae Woman”

Smokey Robinson with Stevie Wonder:

“The Tracks of My Tears”

John Legend with Stevie Wonder:

“Mercy Mercy Me (the Ecology)”

Stevie Wonder with John Legend:

“The Way You Make Me Feel”

B.B. King with Stevie Wonder:

“The Thrill Is Gone”

Stevie Wonder:

“Living for the City”

Stevie Wonder and Sting:

“Higher Ground”/”Roxanne”

Stevie Wonder with Jeff Beck:

“Superstition”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“10th Avenue Freeze-Out”

Sam Moore with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“Hold On I’m Comin'”

“Soul Man”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Tom Morello:

“The Ghost of Tom Joad”

John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“Fortunate Son”

“Proud Mary”

“Oh. Pretty Woman”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“Jungleland”

Darlene Love with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“A Fine, Fine Boy”

“Da Doo Ron Ron”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with Tom Morello:

“London Calling”

“Badlands”

Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“You May Be Right”

“Only the Good Die Young”

“New York State of Mind”

“Born To Run”

Darlene Love, John Fogerty, Tom Morello, Billy Joel, Jackson Browne, Peter Wolf and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band:

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher”

