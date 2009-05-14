Fashion to Rock Rio

After hitting up New York and London, Fashion Rocks will be heading south, to Rio. Marc Jacobs and Versace are already signed on to participate- and we know how Mark loves Brazil Brazilians. Mariah Carey will be on hand to perform. To perform, what, we have no idea, but are sincerely hoping it includes “Honey” and “Heartbreaker.”

Oi Fashion Rocks will take place over October 23 and 24 beginning with a dinner hosted by Brazilian Vogue, and the concert the next day in a custom 6,000-seat structure built at the Jockey Club of Rio de Janeiro.

[WWD]