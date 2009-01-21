Rock ‘n Roll Rebel

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of ripped skinnies and drapey tees (nor, we’re sure, will it be the last), but kudos to Balmain designer Christophe Decarnin for a Sergeant Pepper-esque interpretation that has us desperately searching high and low for all things rocker chic.

(1) Lancome laque liner, $25, at lancome-usa.com; (2) 3.1 Phillip Lim asymmetric cadet jacket, $595, at eluxury.com; (3) Clu pocket tank, $104 at lagarconne.com; (4) Rock & Republic luxe lip gloss, $26, at neimanmarcus.com; (5) Lanvin jaisel chain handel pouchette, $1,850, at barneys.com; (6) Steve Madden banglez sandal, $89, at stevemadden.com; (7) Jonathan dirt texturizing paste, $14, at sephora.com; (8) Roberto Cavalli large geometric ring, $315, at net-a-porter.com; (9) Bill Adler Design utility belt, $60, at 80spurple.com; (10) Forever 21 acid washed skinny jean, $27.80, at forever21.com