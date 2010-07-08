ROCK HARD: The Best Agate Pieces To Buy Now!

Not to get too textbook on you, but agate (the gorgeously colorful, naturally occurring rock hard stuff) was given its name by a Greek philosopher and it forms after volcanic eruptions. That said, agate has surely been around for generations, but it’s anything but old news. Whether bold and bright or subdued and neutral, this pretty rock is getting a whole new life with the latest slew of rings, necklaces and bracelets.

The updated twist? Unexpected pairings between metal and agate for a look that’s earth mother yet refined. We’ve rounded up 20 picks to accent your summer looks perfectly. If these seem a touch out of your price range, try getting a little DIY and make your own with agate stones found here.

