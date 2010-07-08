StyleCaster
ROCK HARD: The Best Agate Pieces To Buy Now!

ROCK HARD: The Best Agate Pieces To Buy Now!

ROCK HARD: The Best Agate Pieces To Buy Now!
Not to get too textbook on you, but agate (the gorgeously colorful, naturally occurring rock hard stuff) was given its name by a Greek philosopher and it forms after volcanic eruptions. That said, agate has surely been around for generations, but it’s anything but old news. Whether bold and bright or subdued and neutral, this pretty rock is getting a whole new life with the latest slew of rings, necklaces and bracelets.

The updated twist? Unexpected pairings between metal and agate for a look that’s earth mother yet refined. We’ve rounded up 20 picks to accent your summer looks perfectly. If these seem a touch out of your price range, try getting a little DIY and make your own with agate stones found here.

Rock solid agate cuff, $68, by Nordstrom

Handmade necklace with agate stones, $495, by Rosantica

Modern nostalgia drop earrings, $58, by Juicy Couture

Agate disc necklace, $650, by Yves Saint Laurent

Red agate and gold earrings, $75, by Andara

Black agate shield cuff, $88, by Blydesign

Sunray earrings, $625, by Belmacz

Sparrow ring, $88, by Juicy Couture

Blue agate necklace, $140, by Kendra Scott

Vienna disco ball ring, $120, by Dara Ettinger

Wire and green agate bracelet, $66, by Yochi

Aegean Sea pendant necklace, $175, by Allison Schiller

Gunmetal ring, $180, at Max & Chloe

Blue agate dagger necklace, $90, by Yochi

Hammered silver cuff with agate and precious gems, $488, by Rane Mosart

Smoky quartz and black agate ring, $695, by Stephen Dweck

Torque agate bangle, $1,975, by Frank Gehry for Tiffany

Rose quartz and white agate ring, $195, by Manu

Forest agate and gold earrings, $55, by Kemba

Dark agate ring, $42, by Danielle Stevens

