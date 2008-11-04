Rochas has its man

The rumors were true. Rochas, the storied French house that had been shuttered in 2006, has confirmed that Marco Zanini will be the new creative director. His first collection will be shown in Paris next March.

As we wrote before, Zanini worked at Versace and Halston, and made a rather early exit. Hopefully Rochas will be a better fit for the Italian designer, who is taking over the reins from Olivier Theyskens, who found himself out on the street when Procter & Gamble closed the line due to soft sales.

Industry insiders say that Zanini’s goal at Rochas will be to focus on “craftsmanship over showmanship,” which could very well be within Zanini’s scope. His collections for Halston sold well. Fingers crossed. As the Italians say, in bocca al lupo, and the French, bonne chance!