Plus-Size Model Robyn Lawley: ‘I’ve Got Big Hips and a Big Body, and I Embrace That’

There aren’t many models as outspoken about the dangerously skinny standards set by the fashion industry as Robyn Lawley. And for a new spread in the Australian edition of GQ, Lawley—who looks gorgeous as ever in photos shot by Pierre Toussaint—sounds off again about what she perceives as the insane rules most models are asked to follow.

“I’ve got big hips and a big body. I’m double, triple the size of other models—and I embrace that, I own it,” the 24-year-old says in the story, which appears in the November issue of the magazine.

Lawley first gained notoriety in the fashion world for confessing to starving herself to comply with the normal size-4-and-under rules concerning runway and editorial models—then gaining the weight back and lashing out at designers for only releasing sample sizes in the smallest versions available.

