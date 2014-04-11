Plus-Size Model Robyn Lawley: ‘The Fashion Industry is Starting to Include All Sizes Now’

Plus-size model and knockout beauty Robyn Lawley has long been outspoken about her views of the modeling and fashion industries as a whole. She was ballsy enough to straight-up blame designers for the fashion world’s unhealthy obsession with thinness, resulting largely from their refusal to produce sample sizes in anything larger than a 0 or 2.

When we spotted her at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Bergh Ball at Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel last night—an event that raised more than $1 million toward protectin homeless, abused and abandoned animals across the U.S.—we had to know if she’s seen any improvement in the industry since she initially made those biting (and true) observations.

“I think it’s doing really well at the moment,” Robyn (wearing Isabel Toledo’s exceptionally chic new plus-size line for Lane Bryant) revealed to StyleCaster at the event. “So many of my friends are doing such amazing things; my friend Candice [Huffine] was just in American Vogue. It’s definitely moving in the right direction. I get to do normal straight-size work now, which is awesome. That’s what we wanted from the beginning. I think it’s really shifting; they’re starting to include all sizes now. Especially with girls like Kate Upton.”

And what of the sample sizing problem she spoke of before?

“Sample sizes are just designed for runway, and [designers] are kind of stuck in their ways with that,” Robyn confessed. “That’s the final frontier for including different sizes. That does suck to me, because when I go to pick a dress, sample sizes are all a 0 or a 2, and I’m like, ‘I can’t get into any of these dresses!'”

Regardless of her size (or anyone’s, really), this is one beautiful, intelligent woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Much respect, Robyn!

For more information on how you can contribute to the causes the ASPCA supports, head to ASPCA.org to learn how to get involved.