Robopine Is a ‘Masked Singer’ Frontrunner—Here’s Our Best Guess at Who He Could Be

Since he took the stage on the season 5 premiere, viewers have been obsessed over who Robopine is on The Masked Singer. While we don’t know his identity yet, fans may be surprised to learn that the current guess for Robopine isn’t known for his singing career.

For those who are first-time watchers of The Masked Singer, here’s a short explainer on the show: The Masked Singer is based on the South Korean show, King of Masked Singer, which sees celebrities perform in head-to-toe costumes as judges and live studio audience members try to guess their identities. One by one, the celebrities are eliminated and reveal their identities to the judges and viewers at home until there is one masked singer left standing. That contestant is declared the winner. In the past, The Masked Singer‘s winners have included T-Pain (a.k.a. Monster), Wayne Brady (a.k.a. Fox), Kandi Burruss (a.k.a. Night Angel) and LeAnn Rimes (a.k.a. Sun).

And before you think The Masked Singer is only for D-list stars, here are the stats for season 5: This season’s contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl performances, six Olympic Gold Medals and two World Records.

There are also some changes to this season. The first is the introduction of wildcard contestants, who have the chance to unseat another contestant and join the race for the coveted Golden Mask trophy. There are 10 non-wildcard contestants who are split into two groups of five: Group A and Group B. Another change is that Nick Cannon—who hosted The Masked Singer full time from seasons 1 through 4—will be replaced by Niecy Nash for the first few episodes.

So that’s what we know about The Masked Singer season 5. But who is Robopine on The Masked Singer? Well, read on for the most believable theories ahead.

Description:

He was forced to grow thick skin as a kid and had to fend for himself. He had a dream to work in Hollywood. One person gave him his big break, which changed everything.

Clues:

“Porcupine is skilled at not becoming roadkill.”

Coca-Cola can

OGE 08

DNA

George Washington figurine

Angel wings

Tyrese Gibson

Though Jenny McCarthy is confident Robopine is Jamie Foxx, the most popular guess is actor Tyrese Gibson. Gibson has starred in action and sci-fi franchises like Fast and the Furious and Transformers, which lend themselves to Robopine’s spy and tech-themed first package. Tyrese also released a song titled “Angel” in 2011 with Candace Price, which could be a nod to the angel in his package. Gibson’s first audition was also for a Coca-Cola commercial in high school, hence the Coca-Cola can one of the special agents in Robopine’s package drinks from. One of his best friends is also Paul Walker, who helped cast him in the Fast and the Furious franchise and may have been the inspiration for the angel in Robopine’s package.

