Robin Williams’ Daughter Just Asked Fans to ‘Please’ Stop Sending Her Impersonations of Her Late Dad

Speaking out. Robin Williams‘ daughter Zelda has seen that viral video of an actor impersonating her late father—and she doesn’t want fans to keep sending it to her.

Zelda Williams, 32, recently took to Twitter to ask fans to “please” resist the urge to share actor Jamie Costa’s Robin Williams tribute with her. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” Zelda wrote, referring to Costa’s clip titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene.” The video, which was uploaded on Tuesday, October 12, shows Costa portraying the late actor during his Mork & Mindy era—specifically on the day when he found out from his co-star, Pam Dawber, that his close friend and fellow comedian John Belushi had died from a drug overdose.

In the clip, which has amassed over 3 million views since it was posted, Costa acts out the moment Robin heard the heartbreaking news from Dawber, who is played by actress Sarah Murphree. Robin, for his part, was one of the last people to see his friend alive after they spent the night before partying together. After telling him about Belushi’s death, Dawber told the Jumanji actor, “Robin, if that ever happens to you, I will find you and kill you first.”

Though fans around the world were captivated by Costa’s performance, Robin Williams’ daughter insisted that fans use some discretion when sharing the video with her. “Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him,” Zelda tweeted, “but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

Zelda’s comments come seven years after her father’s death in 2014 at the age of 63. At the time, Zelda took to Twitter to honor her late father, writing, “I love you. I miss you. I’ll try to keep looking up,” along with a quote from the famous children’s book The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupery. The quote read, “You — you alone will have the stars as no one else has them. …In one of the stars I shall be living. In one of them I shall be laughing. And so it will be as if all the stars were laughing, when you look at the sky at night… You — only you — will have stars that laugh,” per Entertainment Tonight.

Robin is survived by Zelda and her brother, Cody Williams, along with her half-brother, Zak Williams, whom the Good Will Hunting star shared with ex-wife Valerie Velardi. The Dead Poets Society actor was also married to artist and graphic designer, Susan Schneider Williams, for three years before his death.