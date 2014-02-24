It’s Official: Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Are Separating

After what feels like a complete 365 days of listening to Robin Thicke and Paula Patton talk about nothing but how much they absolutely love each other (including unsolicited details about their supposedly amazing sex life), the news has arrived that they are separating. Surprise, surprise.

“We will always love each other and be best friends, however, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” the singer and the actress told People today in an exclusive statement.

This might not be that surprising to you, if you consider that 36-year-old Thicke has gotten into trouble numerous times over the past nine months or so–first, for grinding uncomfortably close to Miley Cyrus during their controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance, and then, in real life, when he was accused of groping a young woman in a club. Throughout all the scandals, both Thicke and Patton maintained that they were madly in love.

“My only comment about the so-called scandalous photo would be that my wife and I are perfectly in love and very happily married. [We have] the greatest love of the century,” Thicke told Star magazine at the time of the club-grinding incident.

The pair have been together since they first met in high school, but it looks like not even history could withstand the pressures of an increasingly anti-love Hollywood. The couple have one three-year-old son together.