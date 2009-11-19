Robin Roberts Interviews Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson was recently interviewed by Robin Roberts to discuss her feelings and thoughts on her brother’s tragic death, plus, her own life and career. Jackson opened up about her past and childhood, recalling memories of Michael, who she still thinks about daily. When asked about the pills Michael overdosed on, Jackson stated that she blames the doctor, who was administrating her brother’s Propofol.

All in all, Jackson admits to feeling well, but is trying to keep busy with life and work to get through rough times regarding the accident. However, there is a silver lining that Janet recalls on occasion, advice from Michael: “He’d say stop and enjoy what we’ve just done, what we’ve just accomplished, and to be proud of that.”

Jackson is keeping busy; her new album, “Number Ones,” is now available. She is also working on a book called True You and will open the American Music Awards on November 22; definitely feats to admire!