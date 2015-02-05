Robin Lawley is the First Plus-Size Model to Appear in Sports Illustrated

Big news from Sports Illustrated: Size 10 model Robyn Lawley was just named as one of the magazine’s 2015’s Rookies, making her the first “plus” model to officially appear in its annual Swimsuit edition. Lawley, who’s Australian, appears in an itty-bitty orange and python bikini in the magazine, which hits stands February 9.

The news comes just a day after the Internet collectively freaked out over the announcement that Ashley Graham would be the first plus model to appear in the Swimsuit editition pages—but only in an ad for plus-size swim brand Swimsuitsforall. Still, Graham is appearing in an advertisement, and given that magazines aren’t exactly in the habit of turning away revenue, the editorial decision by SI to feature a plus-size woman in its pages is a much bigger deal.

We can’t say we’re surprised by the magazine’s decision to feature a plus-size model in its pages, either. The growing call for magazines and fashion brands to be more body inclusive of women has led to recent milestones likes plus-size model Candice Huffine scoring a coveted spot in the Pirelli calendar this year, so it makes sense for SI to follow suit.

While we certainly want to offer kudos to Sports Illustrated for thinking outside of the size 0 box by casting Lawley, it’s important to note that she’s a size 10, and thus still much smaller than the average American woman, who wears a size 14.

Hey, Rome wasn’t built in a day.