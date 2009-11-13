The Robin Hood Foundation’s Food for Good Charity Event

Last night, the StyleCaster crew headed down to M2 to support the Robin Hood Foundation’s Food for Good event in partnership with FreshDirect, which raises money each year to feed thousands of hungry New Yorkers. Former Giants running back, Tiki Barber, hosted, and good friend of the StyleCaster family, Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, served as a chair for the event which brought out more than 1,000 supporters in the fight against hunger; for each $50 donation that was made, one family of eight will be able to enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

StyleCaster CEO Ari Goldberg co-chaired the event along with fellow friends Lauren Bush of FEED, Justin Fishkin of HolsterProject.Org, and Benj Gershman of O.A.R. NBA basketball trainer, Idan Ravin and Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry were also on hand to celebrate the event with the StyleCaster crew. Check out the night in pictures below.

Three of the event chairs, Jeremy Goldberg, Jenna Arnold, and Serena Torrey Roosevelt.

The StyleCaster crew poses with friends of the family, Idan Ravin, Sergio Fernandez de Cordova, and Stephen Curry.

Glowsticks were passed around to represent the 1.3 million New Yorkers who rely on emergency food each year. A following show of red glowsticks demonstrated just how far the Robin Hood foundation has come in decreasing that statistic significantly.

StyleCaster’s David Goldberg with Stephen Curry.

Rapper Ja Rule pauses for a picture.

Co-chairs Justin Fishkin, Benj Gershman of O.A.R., and StyleCaster’s CEO Ari Goldberg (far right) snap a picture with Stephen Curry.

Singer Matt White poses with a friend.

Benj Gershman and StyleCaster’s Rachel Siegel.