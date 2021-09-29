Britney’s Ex-Business Manager Allegedly Monitored Her Texts & Calls—Here’s How Much She Made

Those who have finished Controlling Britney Spears may have questions about Robin Greenhill‘s net worth and how much Britney Spears’ former business manager made from her conservatorship amid claims that she was responsible for the idea to bug the singer’s phone and record her texts and calls.

Controlling Britney Spears, which premiered on Hulu With FX in September 2021, is the second part of The New York Times Presents documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which follows Britney’s conservatorship case and the #FreeBritney movement. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 and put Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer, Andrew Wallet, as the co-conservators over Britney’s estate and person.

The conservatorship came after Britney was hospitalized under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold when police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. After Britney was admitted to a psychiatric ward, the California court placed her under a conservatorship, which gave Jamie and Wallet, who resigned in 2019, full control over her financial and personal decisions.

During a hearing in front of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda J. Penny in June 2021, Britney accused her dad of controlling her and compared her conservatorship to “sex trafficking.” “The control he had over someone as powerful as me — he loved the control to hurt his own daughter 100,000 percent,” Britney said at the time. “He loved it. I packed my bags and went to that place. I worked seven days a week, no days off, which in California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking. Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.”

Who is Robin Greenhill?

Robin Greenhill is Britney’s former business manager and the services director of Tri Sports and Entertainment Group, a business management firm started by Lou Taylor, another of Britney’s business managers, in 1992. Taylor serves as the president and CEO of the company. According to Tri Star Sports and Entertainment’s website, the firm provides services such as “accounting, financial statement preparation, royalty and participation rights audits, tour accounting, production accounting, estate planning and foreign and domestic tax filings.”

Along with Britney, Page Six reports that Tri Star has also worked with celebrity clients like Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Priyanka Chopra, Mary J. Blige and Florida Georgia Line. According to Page Six, Tri Star first worked with Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in 2004 and the rest of the family in 2008. Tri Star officially started as Britney’s business manager during Britney’s “Circus Starring Britney Spears” tour in 2009. Tri Star stepped down as Britney’s business manager in October 2020, two months after Britney told the court that she was “strongly opposed” to Jaime continuing as her conservator. “Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group has resigned as Britney’s business manager without prior notice to Britney,” Britney’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham II, said in court documents at the time.

As for Greenhill, Alex Vlasov—an ex-employee at Britney’s former security firm, Black Box Security—revealed in Controlling Britney Spears that Britney’s former business manager was the one behind the alleged idea to bug her phone and monitor her texts and calls. Vlasov claimed that Greenhill was responsible for the idea to mirror Britney’s iCloud account on an iPad and an iPod. Vlasov would then encrypt Britney’s phone data—which included her text messages, FaceTime Calls, notes browser history and photos—and send it to both Greenhill and Jamie.

“Robin came up with the idea of, ‘Why don’t we just take an iPad, sign in with an iCloud on there, the same iCloud that Britney would use on her phone, and that would mirror all activity?’ You would be able to see all messages, all FaceTime calls, notes, browser history, photographs,” Vlasov said. Vlasov, who supported his claims with emails, texts and audio recordings shown to The New York Times, claimed that the iPad allowed Jamie to monitor’s Britney’s texts with her mother, boyfriend, close friends and court-appointed lawyer.

In a statement to The New York Times, a lawyer for Tri Star denied that Greenhill was involved in any illegal recordings. “These allegations are not true. Ms. Greenhill was only involved in Ms. Spears’ security to the extent Ms. Spears requested her involvement, as well as Tri Star’s role of issuing the payments to the security company,” the statement read. The New York Times also noted that Greenhill didn’t respond to questions about if she ever received copies or reports of Britney’s phone communications.

How much did Robin Greenhill make from Britney Spears?

It’s unclear exactly what Robin Greenhill’s net worth is, but The New York Times reported in August 2021 that Tri Star made 5 percent commission from Britney’s work. The newspaper also reported that Britney had overpaid the company more than $300,000 in 2019. According to The New York Times, Tri Star also asked for $500,000 from Britney’s estate as a “floor” after Britney went on an indefinite work hiatus at the time. Documents obtained by The New York Times show that Jamie agreed to the payment rather than negotiate another agreement.

