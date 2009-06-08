Roberto Cavalli Resort 2010

Don’t expect Roberto Cavalli’s usual over the top sexiness or leopard prints galore for Resort 2010. This season Cavalli went a little more artistic and bohemian, using layers galore and mixing in graphic prints that varied in color scheme. Slouchy dresses got an extra dose of sex appeal with scalloped cutouts along the neckline, and a caged halter line. For the perfect way to look pulled together in the summer heat, and the perfect item for easy traveling, opt for his loose printed pajama shorts, and you can’t go wrong.

For full resort coverage, check out our Hot Topic: Resort 2010