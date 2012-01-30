Roberto Cavalli Is The Latest To Overshare

This year is turning out to be the year of the designer/model/celebrity/anyone-else who-wants-to-over-share-blog. Do we love a sneak peek? Absolutely. But there’s something to be said for keeping the mystique where it belongs: in the collection.
With that in mind, we had slightly mixed feelings when we entered the world of Roberto Cavalli courtesy of his blog. However, after a brief reading of what appear to be his self-written entries, we were totally won over. We love that we’re getting insight into what makes such a notorious designer tick — without giving away the goods.
So, what are five things we learned from the blog? Here’s our Cliff Notes.
- He’s a night owl: The designer muses about his arrival to Rasputin (a maje nightclub in Paris): “around midnight, too early!”
- He’s in love: Basically writing a love letter to Sandra, his Swedish girlfriend in a post, he declares: “Her eyes evoke the color of the Caribbean Sea. They are the jewels that won me at first sight!” Umm… who said romance was dead?
- He still gets the pre-show jitters: Roberto reveals, “I was thinking of the mood I should present at my next fashion show, I am nervous today, I have no ideas.” It’s comforting to see that even the best designers still get a form of writer’s block.
- He’s a dog person: Essentially every post includes some mention of his pup, Lupo, a 10-month-old German Shepard, who has a phobia of flying. Oh Lupo, us too.
- He smokes cigars, a lot: Almost every post includes him posing with his favorite prop, a lit cigar or cigarillo.