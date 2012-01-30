StyleCaster
Roberto Cavalli Is The Latest To Overshare

Liz Doupnik
by

This year is turning out to be the year of the designer/model/celebrity/anyone-else who-wants-to-over-share-blog. Do we love a sneak peek? Absolutely. But there’s something to be said for keeping the mystique where it belongs: in the collection.

With that in mind, we had slightly mixed feelings when we entered the world of Roberto Cavalli courtesy of his blog. However, after a brief reading of what appear to be his self-written entries, we were totally won over. We love that we’re getting insight into what makes such a notorious designer tick — without giving away the goods.

So, what are five things we learned from the blog? Here’s our Cliff Notes.

  1. He’s a night owl: The designer muses about his arrival to Rasputin (a maje nightclub in Paris): “around midnight, too early!”
  2. He’s in love: Basically writing a love letter to Sandra, his Swedish girlfriend in a post, he declares: “Her eyes evoke the color of the Caribbean Sea. They are the jewels that won me at first sight!” Umm… who said romance was dead?
  3. He still gets the pre-show jitters: Roberto reveals, “I was thinking of the mood I should present at my next fashion show, I am nervous today, I have no ideas.” It’s comforting to see that even the best designers still get a form of writer’s block.
  4. He’s a dog person: Essentially every post includes some mention of his pup, Lupo, a 10-month-old German Shepard, who has a phobia of flying. Oh Lupo, us too.
  5. He smokes cigars, a lot: Almost every post includes him posing with his favorite prop, a lit cigar or cigarillo.

