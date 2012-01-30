Roberto Cavalli Is The Latest To Overshare

This year is turning out to be the year of the designer/model/celebrity/anyone-else who-wants-to-over-share-blog. Do we love a sneak peek? Absolutely. But there’s something to be said for keeping the mystique where it belongs: in the collection.

With that in mind, we had slightly mixed feelings when we entered the world of Roberto Cavalli courtesy of his blog. However, after a brief reading of what appear to be his self-written entries, we were totally won over. We love that we’re getting insight into what makes such a notorious designer tick — without giving away the goods.

So, what are five things we learned from the blog? Here’s our Cliff Notes.