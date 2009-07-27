Roberto Cavalli Does St. Tropez

I have often dreamt about my wedding day. Not because of the diamond, or the big white dress, or even the eternal companionship that the ceremony will symbolize. I dream about my wedding because I plan to cruise down my aisle on a Segway scooter. Coco Chanel once said “in order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” How’s that for different: the bride who so elegantly Segway-ed to the threshold.

Well, looks like I need to start devising a Plan B, because Segways are no longer only being used by mullet-haired, fannypack-wearing, wife beater-loving theme park go-ers. They’re even popping up on the French Riviera.

Roberto Cavalli was seen cruising around St. Tropez this weekend. A couple weeks back, we spotted Karl Lagerfeld with his entourage, roaming the same streets, trying to be discreet about their presence (but to no avail- I mean, would you overlook three handsome men and Karl?) Apparently Cavalli is going to the opposite end of the spectrum. Discreet? No thanks. Grand entrance via Segway? Yes please.

The king of jewels, prints and gowns is obviously a multi-tasker, evident in his ability to navigate around the streets of Tropez with one hand and smoke a cigarette with the other.

Tired of gallivanting around on your Yacht, Big C? Or is this an attempt at cruising around recession-style?

Whatever it is, we hope the next sighting will include the face of your new Fall 2009 ad campaign, Isabeli Fontana scooting right next to you.