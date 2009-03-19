Object Of Desire

Robert Rose Chain and Pearl Statement Necklace, $55, at robertrose.com

Reason #1

Because we are loving the different sized silver chains and pearls in this multi-strand necklace. The vibe is edgy and girly at the same time.

Reason #2

This statement piece is the perfect addition to revamp last season’s LBD. A new accessory is all it takes to transform your present wardrobe into an up-to-the minute ensemble.

Reason #3

The mix media in this necklace is just a little bit 80’s, without being over the top. Think a modified version of Madonna dripping in layers of the silver and pearl neckwear that became her signature circa 1985.