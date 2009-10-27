Robert Plant News: In Talks to Perform at Glastonbury

Although details are scarce, Led Zeppelin lead singer Robert Plant may perform at the Glastonbury music festival next year.

Plant told the BBC last night at the Q Awards, “I’ve just been talking to [festival organizer Michael Eavis]. There’s a place for me there, but I have no idea who with.”

Glastonbury is the largest greenfield music festival in the world with 150,000 people attending to see 385 bands perform on over 80 stages with 75,000 girls pretending they can pull off Wellie rain boots with Kate Moss‘s pluck and legs. If you’re looking to join in, sorry to say the upcoming Glastonbury music festival is already sold out.