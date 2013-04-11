Robert Pattinson’s Birthday Gift to Kristen Stewart: A $45,000 Pen

Despite a turbulent year and a massive cheating scandal that led to a brief separation, Robert Pattinson still shelled out the big bucks for Kristen Stewart’s 23rd birthday present. Considering the duo have millions and millions of dollars sitting in their bank accounts thanks to the “Twilight” franchise, it’s no surprise that when it came time to shop, the word “budget” didn’t enter his head. So, he bought her a $45,000 Bentley pen.

Apparently, K-Stew is an avid pen collector and had her eye on this one for awhile. It’s a Tibaldi Bentley Crewe fountain pen made entirely of white gold, and there are only 40 of them in the world. The barrel of the pen is identical to the dashboard Bentley used in their first car, so it’s not only a collector’s item, it has historical significance.

Pattinson allegedly had it engraved with “From R,” and asked her to move back in with him upon presenting her with the pricey writing instrument. If someone buys you a pen that expensive, you really don’t have a choice but to say yes to whatever they want.

What do you think of the gift? Is it awesome or too expensive regardless of how much money you have?