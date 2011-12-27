Robert Pattinson & Taylor Lautner: No Porn Or People in 2012

Oh you just gotta love the post-holiday news slump. If there’s no news to be had, someone will inevitably find a way to create some that’s so ridiculous we’re forced to report on it.

So, you might of heard of a certain People cover with Twilight star, Taylor Lautner splashed across it proclaiming his gayness. Yes it looks real, yes there have been rumors, but no, it’s fake as a Coach bag you’d find on Canal Street. While this may be disappointing to some of our fave gays, it’s probably not as devastating as discovering that X-rated vid “someome”just happened to gift you with over the holidays does not in fact include a naked sparkly vampire.

Movie titles can be tricky, and while Robert Pattinson does star in a new movie called Bel Ami, it has nothing to do with its gay porn company namesake. While this news will certainly cheer fanantical Twi-hard fans, it leaves us wishing Kristen Stewart would do something crazy (you know, like smile or maybe wear something Hello Kitty) so we had something decent to write about today.