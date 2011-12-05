Robert Pattinson Steps Out With Girl Who Isn’t K-Stew

Okay, Twihards. Don’t freak out just yet — this may be a complete misunderstanding, and there have been no reports that he’s actually done anything wrong — but it’s important that you know nonetheless.

Basically, on Saturday night, our beloved Robert Pattinson hit up Los Angeles bar La Poubelle, where he partied with actress Sarah Roemer, whose film career includes a flick with Pattinson’s lover and Breaking Dawn costarKristen Stewart. Harmless, right? Well, that’s not where the story ends…

Later that night, Rob got into a car with a chick who supposedly resembled Miss Roemer. Now, we really must pose the question: WHY was he cruising with a female friend who isn’t K-Stew? Even if he wasn’t being a cheater-cheater-pumpkin-eater, shouldn’t he know that someone was bound to catch a glimpse and call the press? I pray that there’s nothing more to this story, and this was merely a minor misstep.