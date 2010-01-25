Robert Pattinson and Simon Cowell: Record Deal?

If you’re already a fan of Robert Pattinson, then when you hear him sing, you instantly become a much bigger fan. You might not guess it, but Rob is an incredibly talented musician, and we’ve all been waiting for him to put out an album. Could it finally be happening?

There are tons of female actresses who also sing, but not quite as many males (Jared Leto, Keanu Reeves, who else?). But Pattinson can sing! He just needs to launch his singing career. There’s no doubt really that he’d be a success. Not only is he incredibly talented, but he already has a ton of fans who would instantly buy his album no matter what.

And now it’s being said that Simon Cowell has approached the Twilight star to sign a major record deal. It’s pretty much known that if you have a record deal with Simon Cowell, you’ll be making it big. Not to mention, Pattinson has been told he can basically write his own check if he accepts the record deal with Simon.



The only problem is that Robert Pattinson is actually a really good musician. He sings and plays the guitar and piano and his music is incredibly unique and beautiful. Simon Cowell produces pop music and a lot of his musicians have more of a cookie-cutter sound. According to a source, “Robert is reluctant to be turned into a pop star and takes his music very seriously. He is a bit wary of signing up with Cowell who is, of course, associated with The X Factor and pop…”

We’re not sure if hitting the Top 40 charts is what Pattinson needs at the moment — he’s already notoriously self-deprecating and not at all accustomed to the limelight. But, we can only imagine what Robert Pattinson’s music will do to up his heartthrob status even more. We’re hoping he scores the deal — after all, we can never have enough Sparkle Vamp in our lives.

Contributed by Susie Anderson for Limelife.

