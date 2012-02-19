Robert Pattinson Says He’s “Too Old” For More ‘Twilight’

So here’s the situation: You have a movie studio that’s just been bought, a new studio head that wants to make more money by extending a super-popular franchise, an author that’s not exactly down with it, and a male lead who thinks he’s too over-the-hill to be involved.

That’s the situation with Twilight right now, specifically when it comes to author Stephenie Meyer and star Robert Pattins0n. Now that Summit (the studio that produces Twilight) has been sold, everybody behind-the-scenes is eager to cash in (a TV show has even been tossed around), while the talent seems less than enthused by the idea.

“I’d be curious what Stephenie would write, but I just think I’d probably be too old,” RPatz told reporters while out promoting his new film, Bel Ami. “I’m already too old. But yeah, it’d be kind of interesting.”

We can sorta see his point. After all, vampires don’t age, the amount of time it would take to make another one would take at least 2-3 years (and last time we checked Stephenie Meyer was totally focused the movie version of The Host), and the studio would have to fork over some serious cash on special effects to remove every fine line, furrowed brow, wrinkle and scowl RPatz and GF KStew offered up for the cameras.

Of course, this could all be double speak for “I’m a serious actor, I made a ton of cash off this, being sparkly is lame and I’d like to actually go out in public without a bunch of teenage girls stalking my every movement on GPS.”

Personally, we’re more inclined to believe the former, but perhaps that’s just our own cyncism talking.