Robert Pattinson On “Today Show” for “Remember Me”

Looking for footage of Robert Pattinson on Today? Robert Pattinson appeared on the Today show Monday morning, filling in the last six minutes of the show’s coveted eight o’clock hour. Pattinson was scruffy, cheeky…and adorable.

We reported over the weekend that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had landed in New York for the premiere of Rob’s new film Remember Me, co-starring Emilie de Ravin. As Matt Lauer points out in the Robert Pattinson Today interview, however, Rob is pulling much of the marquee value of Remember Me so far.

Pattinson told Lauer that while he’s still rather fond of The Twilight Saga films, he found something refreshing in playing Tyler in Remember Me. But interestingly, Pattinson says the role is typical of most male roles in films right now, and that Remember Me‘s “realistic” script made it a movie that just needed to be made. Pattinson said it was a really “special” story as it takes place in 2001, in post-9/11 New York.

As for the scandal surrounding Rob’s recent Details interview, Pattinson laughs wildly when Lauer comments on his photo shoot with naked women (actually make that two shoots with naked women!). He also elicits a scoff from Lauer when he says that if he didn’t have to do interviews, he wouldn’t. About the Twi-hards who are said to be gathering this weekend to celebrate Rob’s opening in Remember Me, Pattinson says he hopes to get his fans’ support for this new flick.

Check out the adorable interview — Rob has trouble saying “Remember Me!” Also, don’t miss Rob tonight on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.





