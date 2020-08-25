Robert Pattinson’s Net Worth Is Impressive Thanks to Roles Like ‘The Batman’

You’d be surprised by how much Robert Pattinson’s net worth was impacted by playing a sparkly vampire. The 34-year-old got his big break in the industry after starring as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, following other fantastical roles as, say, Cedric Diggory in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. His specialty for brooding antiheroes has seemingly paid off, and not just financially: His recently announced role is as the eponymous lead in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, out 2021. Turns out a shift from fanfiction-inspired stories to, well, the DC universe is possible, after all.

But when it comes to just how much Robert Pattinson’s net worth has increased thanks to his over 15-year career in Hollywood, the results might seem even more magical than the Twilight alum‘s forays into other worlds. For everything you need to know about Robert Pattinson’s net worth in 2020, just keep on reading. And check back next year, because chances are, Gotham City is going to pay off—big time!

How was Robert Pattinson’s net worth impacted by Twilight?

Robert Pattinson’s net worth wouldn’t be anywhere near what it is today without Twilight. The film franchise—which includes Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2—generated over $3.3 billion worldwide by its final film in 2012. But before the series filmmakers and actors knew the franchise would be a hit, they set their sights on more reasonable expectations. In terms of how that impacted Robert Pattinson’s net worth, it’s important to note that for the first Twilight film, the actor walked reportedly walked away with $2 million. And while that’s not a small salary by any means, it pales in comparison to how much he and his co-stars earned by the final two films of the five-film series.

According to Vulture, Pattinson and lead co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner each earned a whopping $25 million for starring in the final two films of the series. They also reportedly earned a percentage of the film’s gross profits off the backend, which brought their true pay up to around $41 million each. Not too shabby at all.

What other films impacted Robert Pattinson’s net worth?

Part of what has made Pattinson’s career so interesting is that the former teen film actor didn’t just have his sights set on blockbuster roles; he’s made it a point to star in indie films and take on passion projects of his own. Some of these include his appearance as the famous Spanish painter, Salvador Dalí, in the film Little Ashes, or Samuel Alabaster in Damsel. His knack for darker roles could also be seen in The Lighthouse, an indie film that—while nominated for several independent awards and those from local critic associations—has also amassed many careful conversations about its graphic content.

While salary details for all of the above roles are not publically available, sources claim that Pattinson earned at least over a million in pay from his role in Water for Elephants, which he starred in alongside Reese Witherspoon.

What is Robert Pattinson’s net worth in 2020?

According to multiple net worth calculators, Robert Pattinson’s net worth in 2020 is an estimated $100 million.