Robert Pattinson Named New Face of Dior Men’s Fragrance

Robert Pattinson is following in the footsteps of many of his “Twilight” co-stars by endorsing a high-fashion product.

According to E! News, the 26-year-old “Twilight” star recently was named the new face of Dior Men’s Fragrance.

Pattinson signed a deal with the French fashion house and will represent Dior in a series of ad campaigns for the men’s fragrance collections.

This announcement comes after “Twilight” star (and Pattinson former-maybe-current flame) Kristen Stewart was signed as new face of Balenciaga, and another one of Pattinson’s co-stars, Ashley Greene, was featured in DKNY campaigns. Clearly the “Twilight” cast at large is having a moment among the fashion industry, especially as the “Twilight” PR machine ramps up for the premiere of the saga’s final installment in November.

Considering all the buzz circulating about Pattinson’s breakup and subsequent makeup with Stewart, we weren’t surprised to learn Pattinson was offered a campaign deal with someone, and we can’t wait to see what else these “Twilight” stars get themselves involved with once the saga comes to an end.

Update: Alas, it’s all a rumor. The Dior international press office in Paris explained to THR that the reports were just rumors and that no contract has been signed.