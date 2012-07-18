New Details Emerge on Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson’s “Liberated” Relationship

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart may have been notorious for their low-profile relationship (to the extent that it wasn’t even confirmed for years), but a few recent reports suggest that the lid is about to blow on the couple’s secrets.

This week’s OK! Magazine (yes, we are aware that this is not exactly The New York Times) claims that there is a tell-all book about R-Pattz and K-Stew in the works that will highlight the couple’s naughtier sides. “They are very liberated sexually — there were even suggestions that they were in an open relationship, so that could come up,” a source told OK. “And of course their love of partying could be a topic. The book could get to the bottom of all the rumors once and for all.”

Since OK! is pretty much a glorified tabloid, we’re not inclined to believe everything the paper prints. However, at Comic-Con last week, Stewart spoke very candidly about the Breaking Dawn sex scenes. While she realized that the first movie was supposed to showcase the sweeter side of lovemaking, by the time it came time to film Breaking Dawn Part 2, she and Rob were apparently ready to let loose. “But in the second one, we just wanted to be animals,” Us Weekly reports she said. “We’re not human anymore. How do you do that? We tried, and they told us it was rated R, and we were like [snaps fingers]. So, yeah, I’m going to stop.”

Well, there you have it, Twihards. They wanted to be animals. Even if a tell-all book isn’t on the way, at least we now know that their time in the boudoir is not without passion.

Photo via Vanity Fair