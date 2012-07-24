While the majority of the time the two have spent promoting Twilight has been filled with denials and avoiding questions, it seems that Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are loosening up with the media as the franchise is drawing to a close. At Comic-Con a few weeks ago, K-Stew discussed their onscreen sex life and now, a revealing interview with Rob in BlackBook lets us in on even more.

His first order of business is dispelling the constant rumors that the power couple is getting married:

“There was a magazine, with these pictures, saying I was getting married. No one ever knows what is true or what isn’t,” he says exasperatedly. “Even my own mum called to ask me if it was true.”It’s not. At least, not yet. But it is true that Kristen has always done something to me that others haven’t.”

Rob also notes that he and Kristen weren’t always lucky in love. When the Brit first moved to Los Angeles, he apparently spent a lot of time writing sad love songs with her in mind. “I was just trying to rip off Van Morrison,” he said. Oh, and if you’re really Robsessed (we apologize wholeheartedly for that pun), you may want to know that he’s been on a liquid diet lately to slim down for a shirtless photo shoot — and is amazed by the frequency of his urination. “I was so impressed with myself yesterday,” he stated, “I took a pee that was four minutes long.”

Now that’s what we call opening up! We, for one, hope that if they do get married, the ceremony is even more spectacular than that of Bella and Edward. And just for kicks, click through the gallery above for R-Patz and K-Stew’s cutest moments.