Robert Pattinson Revealed Whether He Still Talks to Kristen Stewart & Our 2008 Selves Are Crying

In a rare and out-of-character response, Robert Pattison discussed his relationships with Kristen Stewart, FKA Twigs and Suki Waterhouse. The formerTwilight star has always remained fairly tightlipped on his personal life, especially when it comes to romance. But The Sunday Times got the 32-year-old actor to share a few thoughts on his previous courtship with Stewart and FKA Twigs, as well as his current reported GF, Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson was first asked whether he was still on good terms with his former Twilight co-star and FKA Twigs. He refrained from saying much of anything except for “yes, yes.” He then took some time to reflect on when Donald Trumps’ tweets revolved around his dating life—pre White House Trump. (Back in 2012, the future President tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again—just watch. He can do much better!”) Well, Pattinson uses that as his presidential claim-to-fame. Apparently, Katy Perry has birthday letters from five former presidents in her bathroom, and Pattinson thinks it’s unreal. “It’s so fucking cool, like five presidents! I got a tweet,” he said. “That’s my equivalent. She gets five presidential letters. I get relationship advice in a tweet.” Well, better than nothing!

R-Patz then went into great detail about why he keeps his private life so fiercely private. This response came after The Sunday Times interviewer, Eve Barlow, pressed him for information on his romance with Waterhouse.

He explained, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Well, good for him. That’s some pretty powerful advice. And they definitely seem happy keeping to themselves as much as possible!