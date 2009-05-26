Robert Pattinson in Italy

Twi-hards rejoice, the cast of New Moon is back on set and this time they’ve taken their fun over to Italy. Ashley Greene, Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning and of course Robert Pattinson have been spotted in Montepulciano, Italy getting ready to film scenes for the Twilight sequel. Rob must be exhausted after all that partying in Cannes, but that hasn’t stopped him from enjoying his time in the picturesque Italian town with his castmates. The cast headed to a local trattoria over the weekend for some pizza and cocktails before getting to work. And, as per usual, they were swarmed by fans and paparazzi. We can’t wait to see more of them enjoying the dolce vita in Italy.