Here’s Who Robert Pattinson Has Dated Since His Split From Kristen Stewart—Meet His Girlfriend

Since he became a household name in Twilight, fans have wanted to know about Robert Pattinson‘s girlfriend and who he’s dated after his public breakup and cheating scandal with Kristen Stewart.

Pattinson starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise for five movies from 2009 to 2012. In an interview with the Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson—who dated Stewart, who played Bella Swan in the Twilight series, throughout all five films their split in 2013—revealed why he’s no longer public with his relationships. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better,” he said. “I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

Pattinson also opened up about his thoughts on fame with The Guardian in 2019. “I think the stuff about fame is the most boring,” he said. “There’s nothing to say. Literally think about what you imagine fame to be for one second. It’s like that. People recognize your face. That’s it.” He continued, “When I was younger, when I was a little bit more insecure, I kept thinking people were disappointed when they met me. Now I don’t give a shit.”

While Pattinson has become more comfortable with fame, that hasn’t stopped fans’ interest in his dating life. So who is Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend and who has he dated since his breakup with Kristen Stewart? Read on for what we know about who Pattinson is dating now and what his past relationships were like.

Suki Waterhouse (2018 – Present)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first linked in July 2018 after they were photographed kissing on a date in London. “Along the way, they were very close and cuddled and kissed many times,” a source told E! News at the time. “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.” A source confirmed the relationship to Us Weekly in August 2018 and reported that the two had been dating for a few months. “[They have] known each other and been around each other for a long time,” the insider said at the time. “[They] are both really cool, nice and normal people and fun-loving…[and have] a love of music.”

A source told E! News in 2020 that Pattinson and Waterhouse, who quarantined together amid the current health crisis, had discussed an engagement. “Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other,” the source said.”[They’re] stronger than ever. They love being low-key together and have very similar interests. They are truly inseparable and in love.” The source also noted that Pattinson’s family approves of Waterhouse more than any of his past partners. “[They] thinks they are a great match, better than any of his previous relationships,” the insider said.

Pattinson gave a rare comment about Waterhouse in a 2022 interview with GQ, where he ecalled a boiler repairman, whom he described an “obsessive” DC Comics fan, talking to him and his girlfriend after he was cast as Bruce Wayne / Batman in 2022’s The Batman. “He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” he said. “And I’m looking at her like: ‘Shut the fuck up! Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.

A source also told HollywoodLife in 2022 that Pattinson’s inner circle had been “pressuring” him at the time to “propose” to Waterhouse. “His friends and family anticipate an engagement soon and his family has been pressuring him to propose to her for some time,” the insider said. “They absolutely love Suki, and she is already like a daughter to them. She makes Rob so happy.” The source continued, “Rob has kept his relationship with Suki private because they both know what it’s like to have public relationships with famous celebrities play out in front of the world. What they have is special and their bond is unbreakable. They both want the same things in life – to get married and have a family together.” The insider also added that Waterhouse wants to marry Pattinson first before they start a family. “It is fine that others do it the other way around,” the source said. “But that is not how they want to do it. Suki knows that she has met her person and she absolutely sees herself spending the rest of her life with him. They have definitely talked about marriage and having kids, and they’re both on the same page and know that they want this in their lives. After quarantining together and braving out the pandemic together, they feel that they can get through anything.”

FKA Twigs (2014 – 2017)

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, were first linked in August 2014 after they were seen on a date in New York City. Pattinson confirmed the relationship a couple months later when he was photographed at Twigs’ concert with a bouquet of roses. After six months of dating, Pattinson and Twigs got engaged. “She’s engaged now,” friend T-Pain said in an interview with Vulture at the time. “Yeah, to ol’ Patty [Robert Pattinson]. I don’t know if she wanted anybody to know that.” Pattinson was asked about the engagement in a 2017 interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he told Stern that he was “kind of” engaged. When asked if he started wedding planning, Pattinson joked to Stern, “Planning what now?” He went on to note why he wants to keep his relationship with Twigs private. “I mean basically, for whatever reason with Twilight – I don’t know whether it is a specific thing with the audience – there’s like a crack group of crazies that think every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy…” he said. “So you kind of think, like, to protect it, I want to create a big boundary.”

After three years of dating, news broke in October 2017 that Pattinson and Twigs had split. “He is on a press tour and she is working on her new album. And I think it’s timing,” a source told People at the time. “They’ve been all over the place. They have not seen each other in probably two months.” The source continued, “It wasn’t vicious.” Though the insider believed at the time the two would reunite, they never did. “I think they will eventually get back together,” the source said at the time. “He still loves her and I think that’s the girl he wants to marry.”

In an interview on the “Grounded” podcast in 2021, Twigs recalled the “hurtful and ignorant” comments she heard when hse dated Pattinson. “It was really, really deeply horrific and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn’t really talk about it. If I was going through that now, I feel like I’d be able to talk about it, and do some good with it,” she said. “But I don’t know whether it was because of my age or whether it was because of the social climate or whether it was because being Black … [but] people just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names under the planet.” She continued, “He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde and not me. Whatever I did at that time, people would find pictures of monkeys and have me doing the same thing as the monkeys.” She also revealed the emotional toll the “bullying” had on her. “I was made to feel so self-conscious and so ugly,” she said. “I remember it had this massive, dysmorphic effect on me for about six months to a year, where every time I saw my pictures and photographs I would think, ‘Gosh, I look like a monkey, and people are going to say I look like a monkey. So I need to really try and hide this monkey-ness that I have, because otherwise, people are gonna come for me about it.’ Obviously, I know now that’s completely ridiculous. But it is essentially bullying, and it does affect you psychologically. … It was a lot. That period was a lot.”

Kristen Stewart (2009 – 2013)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first Twilight movie, in which they played love interests, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. “It was so clear who worked,” Stewart told The New Yorker in 2021 about her first chemistry read with Pattinson. “‘I was literally just, like . . .’” She mimicked a swoon. Stewart, who described her relationship with Pattinson as “young and stupid,” also told the magazine about what attracted her to him. “[He had an] intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a fuck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.'” She continued, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.” Stewart and Pattinson went on to film fiveTwilight movies together: 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2010’s The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2011’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and 2012’s The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 before their split in 2013 after four years of on-again, off-again dating.

The breakup came a year after Stewart was accused of cheating on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The accusations came after Stewart was photographed kissing Sanders—who was married to model Liberty Ross at the time, with whom he shares two children—in Los Angeles. “It seemed like they couldn’t get enough,” a photographer told Us Weekly at the time. Two days later, Stewart was seen with Pattinson on a date in Los Angeles. “They were really mellow,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They’re a cute couple.” The insider continued, “She leaned against him.” That same week, Pattinson and Stewart also attended the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together, where they were filmed holding hands.

The Teen Choice Awards came two days before Us Weekly published photos of Sanders and Stewart’s PDA from earlier that week. Soon after the photos were published, Sanders’ wife at the time tweeted “Wow” before deactivating her Twitter account. A day later, Stewart issued a public statement, in which she apologized to Pattinson and called the photos with Sanders a “momentary indiscretion.” “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected,” the statement read. “This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.” Sanders, for his part, also issued his own statement in which he apologized to his wife and children for the “pain” he caused. “I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family,” he said. “My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together.”

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Pattinson was “really depressed” after learning of the infidelity. “He doesn’t know what to do. He doesn’t know if he should forgive her or not,” the insider said. The source continued, “Rob’s whole experience of coming into fame was experienced with Kristen. This is going to be really tough. Nobody knows if they’ll stay together at this point.” Another source added, “Rob is beyond devastated. He’s so heartbroken. He’s shocked she could hurt him and humiliate him this way.” A third source also reported that Stewart was “devastated” by the situation. “She’s very angry at herself. She’s really not blaming anyone but herself,” the source said.

Two months later, in September 2012, a source told Us Weekly that Stewart and Pattinson “had a dramatic makeup” and were back together. “They’re working it out,” the insider said. “He’s still in love with her.” The couple went on to walk the red carpet together at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 in November 2012. When asked by TODAY about if she and Pattinson were back together, Stewart said, “I’m going to just let people watch whatever little movie they think our lives are. Keep ’em guessing, I always say.” Stewart and Pattinson split for a final time in May 2013. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two were “having problems” and “fighting a lot.” Another insider reported at the time that the two argued “about the cheating, about how selfish she always is, about how moody she always is.”

In an interview with British Esquire in 2014, Pattinson didn’t blame the breakup on Stewart and explained the two split because of their age. “Shit happens, you know?” he said. “It’s just young people it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a shit?” He continued, “The hardest part was talking about it afterwards. Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It’s like that scene in Doubt, where he’s talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you’ve got to go and collect all the feathers.” In an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2019, Stewart called Pattinson her “first love.” We were together for years, that was my first [love],” she said. When asked if she would’ve married Pattinson if he proposed, Stewart responded, “I don’t know. I wanted to… Yeah, no, I’ve never been in…I don’t know. I’m not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time… every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.” She also told Stern that it was “weird” to talk about her relationship with Pattinson because she’s never had full permission to “say what happened.” “Because I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker,” Stewart said before adding. “He’s the best.”

