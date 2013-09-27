Robert Pattinson Is Rumored To Be Dating Sean Penn’s Model Daughter

Determining the real identity of Robert Pattinson‘s new girlfriend is proving to be a saga as big the “Twilight” series.

Just this week, Radar Online reported the mystery lady was K-Stew lookalike Sydney Liebes, a sexy L.A. trainer who was hired to get the 27-year-old actor into shape for his upcoming role in “Mission: Blacklist.”

But now, Us Weekly is confirming rumors Pattinson is dating model Dylan Penn, the daughter of A-lister Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright.

According to the mag, Pattinson has been dating the 22-year-old blonde for about two months, and the couple was spotted on Wednesday getting chummy at West Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont. Dylan’s the eldest child of Oscar-winner Penn, 53, and Wright, 47, who also have a 20-year-old son Hopper, and who divorced in 2010 after 14 years of marriage.

Robert Pattinson and “Twilight” costar Kristen Stewart split back in May, after he took her back following her epic cheating scandal with her “Snow White And The Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders. Since then, the “Twilight” hunk has apparently hooked up with Riley Keough, the model granddaughter of Elvis Presley, and there was buzz R-Patz and Katy Perry had a fling, although the singer denied it in Elle UK‘s September issue.

What we want to know is what does Sydney Liebes think of all this, and better yet: who do you think Pattinson should be dating?