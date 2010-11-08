Robert Pattinson Disses Burberry; You Don’t Want To Know What Smize Means

Photo: Mark Sullivan, WireImage
- In a very British meets the CIA sort of way, Burberry is keeping quiet on whether R.Patz has been approached to be the new face of the brand. A source said that Robert views himself too much as an “actor” to model (and get paid reportedly over $1 mill). Please see: Emma Watson, Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow et al, Mr. Pattinson. (Vogue UK)
- Stacey Bendet is expanding her 4AM finds with some interesting contributors. First up, Twitter founder and apparent iPhone 4 devotee Jack Dorsey’s picks. (Alice + Olivia)
- Freja rocked a mushroom ‘do for November French Vogue shot by Hedi Slimane. She still looks hot which is kind of annoying. (Design Scene)
- Doutzen Kroes got married, is pretty pregnant (7 months to be exact) and asked guests to donate money to charity in lieu of gifts. So much goodness for one pretty girl! (NY Mag)
- Christina Aguilera and Benji Madden are rumored to be dating, not long after her split from her husband. If you were Nicole Richie would you want X-tina as your sis-in-law? (Hollywood Life)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET:
- RT @Jess_Stam Can’t wait to be onstage with Katy at the Victoria’s Secret Show this week!!!!! RT @Sn00ki: Omg I love katy perry 2 things. 1: Stam is Jersey Shore obsessed. 2. The VS Show is going to be sick.
- RT @Fashionista_com If Tyra Only Knew What Smize Really Means fashionista.com/2010/11/if-tyr um EW!
- RT @xCOACD [Confessions Of A Casting Director] The good sophomore years… Me & Paz de la Huerta #ParsonDays http://twitpic.com/353fp5 #retrocutenesss
- RT @Oh_So_Coco [Coco Rocha] Someone went to a lot of trouble putting this together (30 shows in one picture) – http://on.fb.me/bVXHPp Hmm, sweet or weirdly obsessive?
- RT @peoplesrev [Kelly Cutrone] Shooting w/ @drphil today! Wouldn’t it be funny if we did a color make over!!! #fashionirony