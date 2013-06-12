Links To Click: Robert Pattinson For Dior, $100K Worth Of Tiffany’s Jewelry Stolen, More

Take a mid-day break to see what’s on our reading list today!

1. Confirmed! Robert Pattinson is the new face of Dior Homme fragrance. [WWD]

2. A normally dressed man walked into Tiffany’s and swiped two necklaces from the counter worth a combined $100,000. [The Vivant]

3. The one-off duffel bags created by this year’s CFDA menswear nominees are available on eBay. [Complex]

4. Melting, be gone! Here are the best gels, creams, and blushes for summer. [Beauty High]

5. Here’s Kanye West’s “Yeezus” track list, featuring Frank Ocean, Daft Punk, and more. [High Snobiety]

6. Yay! Maggie Gyllenhaal joined Twitter. [Twitter]

7. Whoops, nevermind. The best celebrities who got extreme makeovers, then changed their minds. [Daily Makeover]

8. Here’s a fun little game: match the Lego characters to their TV shows. [BuzzFeed]

9. Bob Saget visited the house from “Full House,” says of his visit: “It was creepy.” [Us Weekly]

