Robert Pattinson Confesses He Is “Together” With Kristen Stewart

Image: Hollywooddame.com

With Remember Me getting ready to hit the big screen, Kristen Stewart recently weighed in on Robert Pattinson’s acting in the film. Right after her comment on Pattinson’s performance hit the press, so did his admission that they’re an item. You can’t miss this.

Even on the rare occasions that Kristen Stewart was willing to be open about her romance with Pattinson (Paris tarmac, anyone?), the actor has avoided the relationship question at every turn. However The Sun in the U.K. was able to get the truth out of RPattz, and the news is being met with worldwife fanfare.

At Sunday’s BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) show in London, Robert and Kristen showed up separately and did not sit together. When reporters asked Rob why he and Kristen seemed to go to such great lengths to appear uninvolved, Rob answered: “It is extremely difficult, but we are together, yes. We can’t arrive at the same time because of the fans. It goes crazy.”

Rob continued that he and Kristen were in fact supposed to be together at Sunday’s event: “This was supposed to be a public appearance as a couple but it’s impossible. We are here together and it’s a public event, but it’s not easy. We have to do all this stuff to avoid attention.”

Which, clearly, was successful. The only thing discussed more than Robert Pattinson’s admission that he and Kristen Stewart are in love is this: what the hell happened to his hair?

Contributed by Kristine Gasbarre.

More celebrity news from LimeLife:

Lindsay Lohan Talks Cocaine, Blames Daddy

Elin Nordegren Says No To Tiger Woods Family Portrait

Missing ‘Growing Pains’ Star Andrew Koenig Sighted

More News We Love:

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Alice Ritter

EBay: The Fashion Vault to Launch in March

New York Fashion Week 2010 Runway Report: Tibi