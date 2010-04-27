StyleCaster
Robert Downey Jr. Goes Head-to-Toe Lanvin at ‘Iron Man 2’

Robert Downey Jr. Goes Head-to-Toe Lanvin at 'Iron Man 2'

Kerry Pieri
by

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the Iron Man 2 Premiere in L.A. Image: INF Events

Robert Downey Jr. proved that it’s not only the ladies who can rock a fabulous designer ensemble. Tony Stark himself walked the red carpet at the Iron Man 2 premiere in L.A. last night in head-to-toe Lanvin his shirt, skinny tie, flower, pin and sneakers were all Alber Elbaz-approved.

Always one to look dapper with a sense of humor, the Sherlock Holmes star also opted for round sunnies with red lenses. Are you seeing RDJ’s red-carpet getup look through rose-colored glasses or would a real Iron Man ditch the sneaks at home? Let us know in the comments!

91207 1272378608 Robert Downey Jr. Goes Head to Toe Lanvin at Iron Man 2Robert Downey, Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow in Giorgio Armani. Photo: Michael Buckner, WireImage

