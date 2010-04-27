Robert Downey Jr. Goes Head-to-Toe Lanvin at ‘Iron Man 2’

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the Iron Man 2 Premiere in L.A. Image: INF Events

Robert Downey Jr. proved that it’s not only the ladies who can rock a fabulous designer ensemble. Tony Stark himself walked the red carpet at the Iron Man 2 premiere in L.A. last night in head-to-toe Lanvin his shirt, skinny tie, flower, pin and sneakers were all Alber Elbaz-approved.

Always one to look dapper with a sense of humor, the Sherlock Holmes star also opted for round sunnies with red lenses. Are you seeing RDJ’s red-carpet getup look through rose-colored glasses or would a real Iron Man ditch the sneaks at home? Let us know in the comments!

