Robert De Niro Just Welcomed His 7th Child At 79—Meet His (Still) Growing Family

After the announcement he just welcomed his seventh at the tender age of 79, Robert De Niro’s children are a hot topic in Hollywood right now.

The legendary actor was born August 17, 1943, in Manhattan and grew up in the neighborhoods of Greenwich Village and Little Italy and, inspired by the works of Marlon Brando and Greta Garbo among others, began acting at a young age. His breakout role came in 1973 with Mean Streets, for which he was heralded by critics and audiences alike for his portrayal of John “Johnny Boy” Civello. This was De Niro’s first collaboration with Martin Scorsese. In 1976, De Niro married fellow actor Diahnne Abbot, with who he shares one son and a daughter from Abbott’s previous relationship. The couple split in 1988 and from then De Niro was in a relationship with model Toukie Smith until 1996.

In 1997, De Niro married actor Grace Hightower and they welcomed their son Elliot a year later. While the couple announced a split in 1999, their divorce was never finalized and in 2004, they renewed their vows. In 2018, Hightower and De Niro announced their official separation. In 2021, De Niro was rumored to be in a relationship with Tiffany Chen and in May 2023, he announced he’d welcomed another child but stayed mum (pardon the pun) on who the mother was. On whether he wants his children to follow in his footsteps, De Niro told People in January 2020: “For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy. Just don’t sell yourself short,’ ” he said. “That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.” The actor added, “It’s important for them to find their own lane.”

Who are Robert De Niro’s children?

Raphael De Niro

Born: November 9, 1976

Raphael De Niro is Robert’s first child, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. He’s a real estate broker and former actor.

Drena De Niro

Born: September 3, 1971

Drena De Niro is an American actress and filmmaker and the daughter of Abbott and the adopted daughter of De Niro.

Julian & Aaron De Niro

Born: October 20, 1995

Model and actor Toukie Smith and Robert De Niro began dating in 1988 and the couple welcomed twin boys, Julian and Aaron, in 1995. Julian made his film debut in the 2016 movie In Dubious Battle, alongside James Franco and Selena Gomez, while Aaron has stayed out of the spotlight.

Elliot De Niro

Born: March 18, 1998

Robert and his wife Grace Hightower were married for 20 years until they separated in 1999. They were involved in a custody battle over Elliot and not much else is known about him. When they announced their split, De Niro and Hightower said they were committed to co-parenting their son. The Oscar-winning actor told People that it was a “difficult” time but they remained committed to co-parenting their two children. “Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” he said. De Niro added, “I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”

Helen Grace De Niro

Born: December 23, 2011

Unknown child number 7

Born: Unknown, sometime in 2023.

De Niro and his rumored girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, welcomed his seventh child sometime in 2023. No other details are known but his reps confirmed the child’s arrival on May 9, 2023.

Who is Tiffany Chen?

Tiffany Chen is Robert De Niro’s rumored girlfriend since they were first spotted together in 2021. FYI she’s not to be confused with another entertainment industry-present Tiffany Chen who, at the time of writing in 2023 is 64.

At the premiere of the comedy film About My Father on May 9, 2023, De Niro’s co-star Kim Cattrall maybe have confirmed their relationship when asked about how she felt about his newborn baby. “God bless him. His significant other, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman,” Cattrall told Extra! She came to the set once with their family to watch filming and she was gorgeous and sweet. I’m happy for both of them.”

According to an anonymous source quoted by People on May 10, 2023, the actor and Chen live together in Los Angeles, where De Niro “maintains a busy work schedule.” The insider revealed: “He wrapped Wise Guys earlier this year. He was very focused and energetic during filming. Just so professional and skillful. Truly a master at acting.” They added that “Tiffany seemed supportive” and “visited the set” where her partner was working: “He seemed excited to have her around.”

Chen is a martial arts instructor and apparently, she and De Niro met while filming The Intern together, a buddy-comedy movie in which he starred alongside Anne Hathaway. It was written and directed by Nancy Meyers. They sparked romance rumors while being spotted on a PDA-filled vacation in the south of France in August 2021. They were later pictured kissing on a yacht in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail (see them here); the 108m, $200 million boat was owned by Australian billionaire James Packer and De Niro’s business partner who was once engaged to Mariah Carey.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, De Niro’s rep confirmed to Page Six that the actor had welcomed this seventh child at 79. He’d previously made headlines after correcting an ET Canada reporter who said he was a father of six, clarifying he’d “just had a baby”. “I know you have six kids,” the reporter stared, but De Niro interrupted with “Seven, actually.” “I just had a baby,” he revealed. “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained in the interview. “And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

While stepping out at the premiere for his latest film About My Father, Page Six asked if he was surprised to be a dad again. “No,” he replied flatly, adding that the pregnancy was “planned”. He added, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?” He didn’t confirm who the mother was but in late March 2023, Chen was shown to be sporting a baby bump in footage captured by X17Online. He then told Extra on welcoming his new bundle of joy: “I’m ok with it. I’m good with it.” Though, he added that it “never gets easier.”

The actor’s other About My Father co-star Sebastian Maniscalco congratulated the legendary actor on the newest addition to his family. “I was informed today that he had the baby I didn’t know leading up to this that he was going to have a baby but uh yeah God bless him,” Maniscalco told Extra. “He’s a very soft-spoken individual who loves to spend time with his family and I’m happy for him.”

