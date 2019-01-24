Robe Silhouettes Are the Chicest Way to Get Comfy-Luxe Style in 2019

Scroll To See More Images

We’re used to seeing luxe robes—whether plush, silk or linen—in the loungewear department, but this universally flattering silhouette is officially making its way from the bedroom to the streets. Lingerie-inspired pieces from sheer blouses, fur-lined slippers and marabou feather detailing have been huge fashion trends in the past year—not to mention the now ubiquitous pajama blouse that’s given us a luxe spin on the traditional silk button down. So realistically, it was only a matter of time until the robe silhouettes fashion trend took the street style sphere by storm, too.

These days, celebrities and fashion girls alike are sporting the robe silhouettes trend—with everyone from Chrissy Teigen, to Gigi Hadid, to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sporting silky robes with vintage-inspired jeans or heels. Of course, the advantage of rocking a robe silhouette is its shape-shifting abilities allowing you to wear it as either outwear or tie-style dress—a forward and hyper-versatile update to the classic wrap dress, if you will.

While the thought of wearing a robe outside the house may seem generally daunting, I’m happy to assure you that a few key styling tricks will keep you from looking like a 1940s starlet in an opulent dressing gown. Not only have the traditional kimono and duster-style outerwear pieces become street style staples as of late, but many designers have translated the silhouette into dresses and blouses, as well. (Consider the latter both a natural evolution and a more user-friendly way to test the trend out on the streets.) Not only is 2019’s robe silhouettes trend universally flattering, but it’s also one of the best ways to layer, regardless of the season. We’re on board—are you?

Revolve x Chrissy Teigen Polo Lounge Jacket, $198 at Revolve

This Lounge jacket is the ultimate proof that lace outerwear works just as well outdoors as it does in the bedroom.

Norma Kamali Mid Calf Robe, $295 at Shopbop

No one will know just how cozy you are underneath these incredibly snuggly blush velvet robe dress.

Cecilia Floral Kimono, $140 at Anthropologie

A shorter hemmed kimono is a solid choice for those who prefer to ease into a full-length robe.

Scotch & Soda Kimono Dress, $185 at Nordstrom

A classic LBD with an unexpected twist.

Eden Robe, $245 at Free People

We’ve never seen such a Coachella-worthy ensemble.

Pleated Wrap Top, $29.99 at H&M

A subtle way to nail the trend—and at the office, no less.

New Friends Colony Black Widow Robe, $138 at Nordstrom

Velvet accents and peek-a-boo chiffon make gives this versatile piece a sophisticated feel.

Stelen Julie Felt Wrap Coat, $136 at Need Supply Co.

For those lazy days when you don’t want to change out of your snuggly bathrobe, this is the chicest solution we could come up with.

Maria Silk Wrap Dress, $380 at Anthropologie

This printed wrap dress gets bonus points in the lounge-worthy sector for its silk fabrication.

Le Superbe Vacation Robe, $455 at Revolve

The ultimate vacay-ready resort piece you need in your arsenal this year.

Vintage Pink Trench Coat, $79.99 at H&M

This classic trench got an of-the-moment makeover with this robe design and rosy hue.

Bronx and Banco Amazon Robe Dress, $345 at Revolve

Two of the hottest trends this season—animal print and robe silhouettes—combined to create one ultra-wearable piece.

Chinti and Parker Midi Heart Robe, $474 at Farfetch

The perfect piece for an athleisure spinoff of the robe silhouettes trend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.