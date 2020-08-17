Rob Kardashian Just Trolled Kim Kardashian’s Sexy Lingerie Photo & LOL

Kim Kardashian has thousands of trolls, but no one trolls her better than her brother, Rob. Rob Kardashian trolled Kim Kardashian’s lingerie Instagram photo, and now he’s officially our favorite Kardashian. Here’s what happened: Kim took to her Instagram on Saturday, August 15, to post a photo of her family dog, Sushi. The picture featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in gray Skims tank top and underwear as she held the dog close to her.

“Say hello to my little friend,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the iconic line from 1983’s Scarface.

As usual, the post receives thousands of comments, but our favorite was from Rob who trolled her sister for having not even seen the movie she referenced in her caption. He commented, “You never even seen Scarface, stop playing 😭😭😭”

Though Kim has yet to respond to her brother, their sister, Khloé Kardashian, did notice Rob trolling Kim and wrote, “@robkardashianofficial hahahahaha step away from the phone.”

Rob’s comment comes amid his new relationship with Instagram model Aileen Giselle, whom a source told HollywoodLife in August that his sisters, including Kim, are “grilling” him about. Aileen confirmed that she’s dating Rob when she posted a video on her Instagram Story of the two on a romantic date earlier this month. “Rob’s sisters noticed he’s way more happy and they managed to get it out of him that he was talking to someone he likes, but that was all they could get. They’ve been giving him his space, but now that this [pic of him on a date] is out there they’ll be grilling him for more,” the insider said.

The source continued, “If it is serious, they will want to meet her right away. They are very protective of him.”

A second insider also noted that the relationship is new and Rob wants to make sure that Aileen is a fit for his family before he introduces her to his 3-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with his ex Blac Chyna. “Being the only Kardashian brother has its perks. But it can also feel overwhelming any time he starts dating a girl because of course, his sisters would love to know all the details. Especially since Dream is in the picture now, it’s not only about Rob any longer,” the source said.

The insider continued, “But they really do let him make his own decisions and they know Rob has learned a lot from his past relationships. They definitely see a newfound confidence in Rob since getting in shape again and they’re actually happy to see him putting himself out there in terms of dating. As long as he’s happy, they’re happy and they just want to make sure it’s with the right person.”

As fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know, Rob is the only son of Kris Jenner and her late husband Robert Kardashian. Along with Kim and Khloé, Rob is also the brother to older sister Kourtney Kardashian and younger sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, from Kris’ marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.