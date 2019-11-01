Rob Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Were Showing Major PDA

Halloween has wrapped and it’s officially cuffing season. Should we be reading into this cosy little picture with Rob Kardashian and Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou? Rob Kardashian and Stassie’s PDA dating clue seems suspicious.

According to HollywoodLife, on October 31, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou were spotted outside of Drake’s Halloween party in West Hollywood. Rob is wearing a blue hat with an orange hoodie, while Stassie is rocking a tight knit off-the-shoulder wrap dress.

Rob has been out of the spotlight for quite some time but last night it looks like he was getting a little flirty with Stassie as his arm is wrapped around her waist while the two are standing outside of Delilah’s.

Earlier in the night, Rob was also spotted at Blind Dragon—also in West Hollywood—in celebration of his sister, Kendall Jenner’s upcoming birthday on November 3. And just this week, Stassie hosted a Halloween party where Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner was dressed as a Playboy bunny.

Stassie has been a close friend to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, and so, her relations with Rob may be strictly platonic. Until it’s clear, we’ll keep an eye on the two. Her last reported romance was with YouTube star, Zane Hijazi, while Rob Kardashian has been pretty low key after his split with Blac Chyna. He is co-parenting with the makeup mogul and their child, Dream Renée, seems to be the ex couple’s top focus.