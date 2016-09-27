Rob Kardashian Posts Kylie Jenner’s Actual Phone Number on Twitter—Twice

If you’re Kylie Jenner, very little is sacred. Everyone knows your daily whereabouts. People know where you live, where you hang out, who your friends are. They know what you look like in lingerie. One of the few things left to protect is your actual phone number. But that changed last night, when Rob Kardashian tweeted her phone number not once, but twice, on Twitter.

“Kylie’s # +1 (818) 482-5859 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol,” he wrote. The number, obviously, has been disconnected.

After tweeting it once more, he added, “Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me!!? You all must have lost your damn minds.” Apparently, it must have slipped Jenner’s mind to invite Blac Chyna to a Kardashian baby shower.

Or: This could all be for the drama. Jenner could’ve easily been in on the prank, and they could’ve acted in cahoots to set up—and then disconnect—a number. It’s all for the viewers (and the likes), after all. Hard to say for sure what happened here, but if Kardashian really blasted out Jenner’s cellie, well—unforgivable.