Rob Kardashian DJs His Way Thru Cheryl Burke’s Fashion Debut

Despite years of determination and enormous effort, I’ve accepted it: I’m not the best dancer. So, a few years ago when the phenomenon Dancing With the Stars first aired, I knew that I was in for some pretty great entertainment who doesn’t want to see which celebs have two left feet?

Fast forward to last night and the insane success of the show. Veteran Cheryl Burke celebrated her collaboration with Ideology activewear line (be sure to check it out at Macy’s!) with recent DWTS contestant Rob Kardashian (who made his ‘DJ’ debut, which to us looked more like drinking, but whatevs.)

We got to sit down with the international ballroom champion and chat about two pressing issues: songs of the moment and good sport bras.

SC: What was your thought process in branching out from dance to clothing?

Cheryl: When Ideology approached me, I loved everything. You know, I’m a curvy woman, I’ve got hips, I’ve got a waist and [boobs]. It’s important to me and to feel comfortable. This line can relate to any body whether you’re really skinny or have curves.

SC: What suggestions do you have to people who want to get into dance or are just starting out?

Cheryl: Have fun and don’t get too frustrated! Dancing is all about getting to know your body. You have to be your patient with yourself. That’s what I’ve learned so much about on the show — teaching people who have never moved before how to dance. It’s really important to connect your mind to your body.

SC: When you’re in the studio rehearsing, what do you like to wear?

Cheryl: I have to feel sexy, I need to feel hot [and] I need to feel comfortable. That’s what’s so good about this line. I don’t have any fat sticking out. I want my ass to look good — especially when I’m on camera.

SC: What song is major to you right now? Anything you’re rocking out to in your bedroom?

Cheryl: Anything David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia!

SC: Is there any more fashion in your future?

Cheryl: I would love to! I’d like to start a shoe line for women with the same comfort of dance shoes but look good.