First Look at ‘Rob & Chyna’: Yes, It’s as Crazy as You’d Expect

The first extended trailer for “Rob & Chyna” graced the world with its highly charged, overly emotional and super dramatic presence today, and trust us: It is every bit as insane as you were hoping it would be.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off follows Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna as they prepare for a new baby, plan to live the rest of their lives together—oh, yeah, and get to know each other, because they’ve only been together for approximately two seconds. OK, since January, but—tomato, to-mah-to. They announced Chyna’s pregnancy in May, after getting engaged in late April. There’s also a separate feature to celebrate their baby’s birth in the works, according to E!
If this first look is any hint—and it clearly is—Kardashian and Chyna’s reality show—no, sorry six-episode “docuseries”—promises to bring the theatrics on a level on which “KUWTK” doesn’t even deliver. At one point, Chyna straight-up overhands a bouquet from Kardashian into their backyard pool. “Everybody argues in a new relationship,” matriarch Kris Jenner counsels her son, playing the peacemaker role for which she seems to live. (Along with Birkin bags.)
“Very few love stories have created as much pop culture buzz as Rob and Chyna’s, and we are thrilled to see Rob in such a happy place,” E! exec VP of original programming and development Jeff Olde said when the show was announced in June. “We are excited to share the next chapter in their relationship.” Who isn’t?
The first one-hour episode of “Rob & Chyna” premieres Sunday, September 11 at 9 p.m. EST. Do you have a calendar alert set?