First Look at ‘Rob & Chyna’: Yes, It’s as Crazy as You’d Expect

The first extended trailer for “Rob & Chyna” graced the world with its highly charged, overly emotional and super dramatic presence today, and trust us: It is every bit as insane as you were hoping it would be.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off follows Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna as they prepare for a new baby, plan to live the rest of their lives together—oh, yeah, and get to know each other, because they’ve only been together for approximately two seconds. OK, since January, but—tomato, to-mah-to. They announced Chyna’s pregnancy in May, after getting engaged in late April. There’s also a separate feature to celebrate their baby’s birth in the works, according to E!