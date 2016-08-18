Rob Kardashian Says He Spent $13K on Food Delivery in One Month for Blac Chyna

If you ever worry that you order too much food online, that the delivery people know you, this will make you feel so much better. Rob Kardashian revealed he spent $13,000 one month on Postmates to satisfy Blac Chyna‘s pregnancy cravings.

It came during a Facebook Live interview yesterday, when a fan asked Blac what her pregnancy cravings were. First, she said she didn’t really have any, but then Rob triggered her memory: “What do you love to eat? What do I always order you?” This allowed her to remember that, yes, there has been a preternatural amount of P.F. Changs and Philly cheesesteaks around the house as of late.

“I wonder how much your Postmates bill is,” Blac wondered aloud. “It’s probably, like, ridiculous.” And, yes, it is, as Rob confirmed, “Like one month, it got to like, $13,000.”

It’s an auspicious start to their reality show “Rob & Chyna,” which premieres on E! September 11, where, we suspect, we’ll get to see some of these deliveries. If nothing else, it will be better than watching the Kardashians eat those salads.