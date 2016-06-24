Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Will Tie the Knot This Fall, Before the Baby Is Born

StyleCaster
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will put a ring on it before their baby arrives in October, reports Us Weekly. The couple, who went public about their relationship in January, got engaged in April, and announced their pregnancy in May (via an emoji-style image on Instagram), are set to star in a six-episode reality series tentatively called—what else—”Rob & Chyna” on E! later this year.

True to form, it looks like Kris Jenner probably had a say in the couple’s decision about their nuptials. “Kris convinced them to sell the wedding as a separate show,” a source told Us. You can’t say the woman doesn’t have business acumen.

And if you can’t wait for the reality show that will catalog Kardashian and Chyna’s engagement, wedding, and pregnancy, just tune into Chyna’s Instagram feed, where she posts plenty of cutesy pics giving us all a peek into her baby bump’s progression—like this one, captioned simply 🍼.

