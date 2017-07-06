Blac Chyna Is Lawyering Up After Rob Kardashian Retaliates with Revenge Porn

Update: July 6: 12:00 p.m. EST

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s feud just got uglier.

After the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star leaked explicit photos of his ex-fiancee on Instagram and Twitter, Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, is speaking out on her potential decision to take legal action.

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Mosley, who represents Amber Rose and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’s” DeMario Jackson, told People.

Rob would likely face charges for posting explicit photos of Chyna without her consent—a “classic, quintessential” case of revenge porn, according to a legal expert for People.

“Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex,” said sexual harassment attorney, Carrie Goldberg. “The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”

Original story: July 5: 12:00 p.m. EST

Strap in because some major Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama just hit the fan. After months of cute—but let’s be honest—unexciting photos of the on-again, off-again couple cuddling their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, Rob and Chyna are back to their edge-of-your-seat-worthy receipt-dropping antics, and our hearts are racing.

Let’s get right into it: Earlier today, Rob dropped some major receipts on Instagram, accusing Chyna of cheating on him. The now-deleted receipts consisted mainly of texts between Rob and Chyna’s alleged other man, who Rob claimed asked him for money to support Chyna’s lifestyle. Along with the texts, Rob slammed Chyna for being a negligent mother and further accused her of cheating by sharing an intimate video of her kissing the man, who goes by the Instagram handle @ferraritru3.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he wrote. In the video, Chyna is making out with another man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

Things got uglier when Rob claimed he and Chyna had been intimate just the day before. To prove his point, he shared explicit texts between the two, which contained photos of Chyna’s vagina. Rob went on to share two more nude photos of Chyna in retaliation for her cheating. Along with the photos, he also accused her of abusing alcohol and drugs and endangering their child.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

He continued, “U will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. When was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in Jewelry. Damn.”

Rob also took aim at Chyna’s recent dramatic post-baby weight loss. He claimed that the reality star underwent expensive surgery to lose the weight—and that he could’ve done the same if he accepted free offers. He also slammed Chyna for cheating on him while he was by her bedside taking care of her post-surgery.

Chyna didn’t take Rob’s allegations lying down, either. In an effort to defend herself, the mom-of-two alleged on Snapchat that she distanced herself from the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star because he physically assaulted her. She claimed that “the light will come to the light” soon enough.

While Rob had some damning evidence that Chyna cheated on him, posting her nude photos was uncalled for and fell squarely into the category of revenge porn, when explicit images or videos are made public by a romantic partner without the other person’s knowledge or consent. Fortunately, Instagram deleted the photos, but they still likely remain as screenshots on the Internet. No matter how much Chyna wronged her relationship with Rob, nobody deserves to have their privacy invaded like that.