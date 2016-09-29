Did Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Just Break Up? An Investigation

If certain reports are to believed, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna broke up. If they’re true, Kris Jenner is cordoned off somewhere in her lair, doing a jig. But for three “They’re Done!” headlines out there right now, there’s a “No, They’re Not!” counterpoint. So—what gives?

Seems as though the level-five drama began a couple of days ago, when Kardashian tweeted out Kylie Jenner‘s actual number not once, but twice, amid rumors that she’d left Chyna out of baby shower plans. As it turns out, Kylie was reportedly planning two showers, because the baby mama and daddy were getting along so poorly, and she thought it best to do separate celebrations, according to TMZ.

But Chyna herself posted Instagrams recently of the baby kicking, with Kardashian in the background saying fatherly things—for example, he says, “Look!” as the baby slowly moves within Chyna’s belly.

According to People, the couple are “still together, but not in a great place.” The Mirror is reporting the same thing. They do have a show to film, after all. So—we’ll see. TMZ’s damning report certainly doesn’t bode well for the (happy?) couple, but it doesn’t look like the Chyna-Kardashian drama has come to an end. And since there’s a baby involved, that’ll happen approximately never. Whether this is all for the ratings, totally real, or a bit of both is hard to say. Just stay tuned.